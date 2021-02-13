For peace, security in region: India needs serious course correction: Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: India needs a serious course correction for peace and security in the region says Pakistan while hoping that the recent agreement between China and India to disengage in Ladakh would be resolved as per the agreed understandings and available mechanism.

“India’s hegemonic and expansionist designs coupled with irresponsible actions are imperiling regional peace and security. India has troubled relations with its neighbours,” said the Foreign Office spokesman during the weekly briefing when asked to comment on the standoff.

He said Pakistan hoped that the issue would be resolved as per the agreed understandings and available mechanism.

To a query about the dossier against India which had been circulated to world capitals and if there had been any reaction, the spokesman responded, “The irrefutable evidence provided in the dossier has left no doubt about Indian state-sponsorship of terrorism. The contents of the dossier have been taken seriously and are being examined by various parties with whom we have shared the document”.

He pointed out that the dossier, extensively documenting India’s active planning, promoting, aiding, abetting, financing and execution of terrorist activities against Pakistan were also shared with the UN Secretary General, the UNSC and with other relevant forums.

On the upcoming FATF meeting, the spokesman pointed out that FATF had assessed Pakistan to have completed 21 of the 27 Action Items under the current Action Plan.

“In the remaining six partially addressed items, significant progress has been made by Pakistan, which is duly acknowledged by the wider FATF Membership. Pakistan remains committed to completing its FATF Action Plan”, he said.

While the Biden administration has clarified that there is no change in the US policy on Kashmir, the spokesman to a query said the international community, including the United States, must urge India to stop its consistent and systematic human rights violations in IIOJ&K–including arbitrary detentions, enforced disappearances, incarceration of political leaders, ongoing efforts to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory, extra-judicial killings of Kashmiris in fake “encounters”, and staged cordon-and-search operations — and take genuine steps to resolve the dispute in a peaceful manner in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions.

“The Jammu and Kashmir dispute is one of the oldest items on the Agenda of the United Nations Security Council, which remains unresolved because of India’s intransigence and unwillingness to implement the relevant UNSC resolutions and its own solemn commitments made to Pakistan, the Kashmiris and the international community”, he added.