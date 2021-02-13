On way to Lahore…: 13 electric cars destroyed as trailer overturns

NAWABSHAH: Thirteen electric cars that had been imported from Korea were destroyed on Friday after a trailer met an accident at the national highway, reports Geo News.

The speeding trailer overturned on the national highway near Daulatpur in Nawabshah. The truck, according to the motorway police, was loaded with electric cars.

Sharing further details of the incident, motorway police said that the trailer was on its way from Karachi to Lahore when it overturned.