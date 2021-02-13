close
Sat Feb 13, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 13, 2021

Rains likely in month’s last 10 days

National

 
February 13, 2021

KARACHI: The Meteorological Department (Met) Friday announced that two weather systems are likely to trigger rains in most parts of Pakistan during the last 10 days of February, reports Geo News.

Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Quetta are expected to receive substantial rain during this time, according to the weather department. The southern areas of Sindh, according to the Met department, will also receive light to moderate rainfall due to the system.

Latest News

More From Pakistan