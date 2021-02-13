Rains likely in month’s last 10 days

KARACHI: The Meteorological Department (Met) Friday announced that two weather systems are likely to trigger rains in most parts of Pakistan during the last 10 days of February, reports Geo News.

Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Quetta are expected to receive substantial rain during this time, according to the weather department. The southern areas of Sindh, according to the Met department, will also receive light to moderate rainfall due to the system.