Sat Feb 13, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 13, 2021

'Valentine's Day celebrations against Islamic values'

OC
Our Correspondent
February 13, 2021

LAHORE: Tanzeem-e-Islami (TI) ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has said the Valentine’s Day celebrations were in stark violation of moral, societal, cultural and civilisational norms of Islam, which undermine the very foundations of Muslim institution of family.

He said the Western civilisation had destroyed the family structure in their own societies. It is part of the social engineering agenda of the global secular elite, who wanted to make the majority of human beings rebellious to divine guidance, he added. He said the Muslims must consciously make efforts to save themselves from the horrendous onslaught of the enemy, and ought to understand that faith and haya (modesty) go together ever.

