Sehat Card Plus to ensure health cover to patients: Jhagra

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Taimur Salim Jhagra Friday said that Sehat Card Plus Programme was a milestone achievement of the provincial government that would ensure provision of healthcare facilities to patients suffering from complicated diseases.

He was talking to Peshawar based acting US Consul General Jim Eisenhut through video link here. Those who were unable to bear treatment expense of complicated ailments would be benefitted from Sehat Card Plus Programme, he added.

He said that Sehat Card Plus Programme was started, keeping in view the miseries of the poor people in getting needed medical assistance and added that hundred percent population is being provided medical coverage through the card.