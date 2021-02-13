Rocket attack victim laid to rest in Bajaur

KHAR: The funeral prayer of a child, who was martyred in a rocket attack from Afghanistan a day earlier, was held here on Tuesday.

The five-year-old child was killed and eight people sustained injuries when a barrage of rockets fired from Afghanistan struck civilian population in different areas in Bajaur tribal district on Thursday.

Seven others including Hizbullah, Habib, Tasbeeha, Dadullah and Afsa sustained injuries in the attack.

The Pak Army officials shifted two of the injured to the Combined Military Hospital in Peshawar.

Meanwhile, the elders of the area have expressed concern over the incident and urged the authorities to give a tit-for-tat response to the attackers from across the border.