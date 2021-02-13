Tax ombudsman services for businessmen underlined

PESHAWAR, The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Sherbaz Bilour has asked the business community to benefit from the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) services.

He was speaking to Advisor (Customs) Federal Tax Ombudsman, Islamabad, Dr Arsalan Subuctageen, Advisor In-charge Income / Sales Tax FTO, Peshawar, Abdul Wadud and Kiramatullah Khan on Friday.

The SCCI chief said the chamber members should file complaints, if any, against the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and its subordinate institutions to get speedy relief.

Terming the FTO as an effective forum for the business community to address their complaints about Income Tax, Sales Tax, Customs and Federal Excise Duty, the SCCI chief said the FTO steps for addressing taxpayers’ complaints against FBR and its subordinate institutions.

The SCCI chief the FTO had conducted an independent investigation into the complaints of businessmen and addressed them within 60 days which provided relief to the trading community.

Sherbaz Bilour said the hit by terrorism and covid-19, the businesses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were confronted with a host of challenges and difficulties.

He urged the FTO to give special importance to the community of this region and to play its effective role in issues relating to tax.