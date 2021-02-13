KMC holds symposium on corona vaccination

PESHAWAR: A one-day symposium was organised by the Department of Medicine at Khyber Medical College on Covid-19 vaccines.

A press release said that the moot was meant to explain to people that development of a vaccine has a long process and it is approved by the drug regulatory authorities.

The vaccination administration process was started in different countries and on February 3, Pakistan has also started the vaccination.

Assistant Prof Dr Alamzeb discussed the mechanism of coronavirus affecting the human immune system.

Associate Prof Dr Iqbal Haider discussed the basics of Covid vaccines and how diseases like chickenpox, smallpox, measles, etc were a pandemic but the vaccination contained such health issues.

Assistant Prof Dr Aliena Badshah shed light on the facts and figures and current status of Covid vaccines and said that the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) has chalked out a plan about how to vaccinate the nation and in first phase, they are vaccinating the frontliners and for that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, they have established 16 centers for 30,000 health workers.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received 16,000 doses from NCOC, with 800 vaccines – 50 for each center – scheduled on a daily basis.

Dr Zahid Ullah on the occasion discussed the frequently asked questions and myths related to Covid-19 and told the audience that vaccination had more benefits than medication.

Dean KMC Prof Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb, chief guest on the occasion, Prof Medicine Dr Hashim Uddin Azam Khan, Prof Medicine Dr Ishaq Khattak, Prof Dr Wazir Muhammad and Chairman Medicine Department Assoc Prof Dr Inam Ullah Khan were the panelists.

Senior and junior faculty members from all specialties, trainee medical officers, house officers and undergraduate students participated in the event.