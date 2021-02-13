Rahul questions ‘ceding’ Indian territory to China

NEW DELHI: India has not conceded any territory to China and there are differences yet to be resolved, the Defence Ministry said on Friday, issuing a nine-point rebuttal to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s questions about the disengagement process in Ladakh.

The rejoinder came just hours after Rahul Gandhi held a news conference, asking five questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government about the breakthrough announced on Thursday on the months-long standoff between Indian and Chinese forces in Ladakh.

Alleging that PM Modi has “ceded” Indian territory to the Chinese, Mr Gandhi claimed that Indian forces had been pulled back to the third “finger” or ridge in the Pangong Tso area even though troops were traditionally stationed till Finger 4.

“India has not conceded any territory as a result of this agreement. On the contrary, it has enforced observance and respect for LAC (Line of Actual Control) and prevented any unilateral change in the status quo,” a statement from the ministry said.

“Raksha Mantri’s (Defence Minister Rajnath Singh) statement also made clear that there are outstanding problems to be addressed, including at Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang. The outstanding issues are to be taken up within 48 hrs of the completion of the Pangong Tso disengagement,” it added.

The Defence Ministry firmly denied this charge, saying, “The assertion that Indian territory is up to Finger 4 is categorically false. The territory of India is as depicted by the map of India and includes more than 43,000 sq km currently under illegal occupation of China since 1962.”