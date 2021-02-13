19 shops sealed against the violations of corona SOPs

LAHORE: The district administration continued its campaign against the violations of corona SOPs and sealed 19 shops, restaurants and stores here on Friday. DC Mudassar Riaz said a total of 19 shops, stores and restaurants were sealed and Rs 60,000 fine was imposed. Cantt Assistant Commissioner Sakhi Shakir sealed two hotels, 12 shops and stores and imposed Rs 20,000 fine on overcharging and Rs 10,000 on violating corona SOPs.

City AC Faizan Ahmed sealed 05 shops and stores and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 for overcharging and Rs 10,000 on violation of corona SOPs. The sealed shops included Habib Grocery Store, Heaven's Beauty Salon, Bilal Vegetable Shop, Amjad Cloth House, Best Garments Shop, Tobacco Shop, Naveed Pan Shop, Ahmed Wood Works, Zubair Electric Store, Imran Sabzi Vendor, Bashir Ahmed Fruit Shop, City Bakery, New Teka Corner, Madina Paints, Tawfiq Paints, Pakistani Medicos, Faisal Electric Store and Qudrat store.