Sat Feb 13, 2021
February 13, 2021

Cop dies in road accident in Lahore

February 13, 2021

LAHORE: A police constable died in a road traffic accident in the Kahna area Friday. The victim identified as Qasim, a resident of Kasur, was deputed at Chuhng Training School. On the day of the incident, he was riding a bike and travelling home. As he reached near Kahna Kacha, a speeding bus hit him and the victim received fatal injuries. He was shifted to hospital where he died.

