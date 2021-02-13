Cop dies in road accident in Lahore

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A police constable died in a road traffic accident in the Kahna area Friday. The victim identified as Qasim, a resident of Kasur, was deputed at Chuhng Training School. On the day of the incident, he was riding a bike and travelling home. As he reached near Kahna Kacha, a speeding bus hit him and the victim received fatal injuries. He was shifted to hospital where he died.