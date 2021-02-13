Timing of video leak raises questions

ISLAMABAD: Not since 1985, when the Senate was reintroduced after the party-less parliamentary polls, has the shocking but depressingly common practice of money changing hands during the upper house elections been projected as much as it has been now, on the eve of a fresh electoral exercise.

The release of a three-year-old video clip showing some Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) lawmakers accepting and counting bundles of bank notes and packing them into bags added weight and credence to the campaign for an open ballot in the Senate polls on March 3.

The release of the damning video came when the intense tussle between the proponents of an open vote and secret ballot was at its peak. While leaders of the ruling PTI have always dubbed the 2006 Charter of Democracy (CoD) between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) as ‘muk-muka’ (deal), a particular point of the CoD is now being repeatedly cited by them to remind its signatories that by opposing the open vote, they are reneging on their own solemn commitment and pledge. In the CoD signed by Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto, one of the points agreed upon was for an open, identifiable ballot in the Senate polls.

It is no secret that every Senate election has been marred by the deployment of big money. As a result, many aspirants who otherwise stood no chance of victory as they enjoyed no known support in the electoral college had been elected to the upper house.

There had been instances when even moneyed independent candidates had been successful. This had clearly not happened because of any ‘conscience vote’ but due to the huge infusion of cash.

However, those sleazy wheelings and dealings of the past were never exposed the scandalous fashion they have been today. If the transactions were ever captured on camera in the past, they never saw the light of day.

This is the first time that a three-year old video showing the giving and taking of money has been publicly released. Is the release of the video designed to reinforce the government’s move for an open ballot in the Senate polls? Ultimately, that decision is dependent on the Supreme Court’s verdict on a presidential reference on the subject.

The question many analysts are now asking is: why was this clip made public after three full years despite all the earlier debate and discussion on the next Senate polls? The prime minister is on record having publicly stated more than once that he has solid evidence, including a video tape, showing a set of PTI lawmakers receiving bribes during the last Senate polls to vote against his party.

On the basis of this proof, the premier had also thrown out some 20 provincial legislators from his party, but had not, as promised, sent their cases to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). It has now been officially stated that the prime minister has only seen the video clip now, a view that runs counter to his previous statement of having credible evidence of vote-buying.

Today, when the controversial video clip is the talk of the town, a three-member ministerial committee has been constituted by the premier to probe the matter. It would also ponder over sending the cases to NAB, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Anti-Corruption Establishment for action against those found guilty of corruption.

Why is the PTI-led government adamant about having an open ballot at all costs? A calculation done by The News about the emerging final party position in the Senate after the March polls shows that there could be a touch and go situation as far as the election of the Senate chairman is concerned if there are no upsets.

If the parliamentary parties were able to get the seats in the Senate elections as per their respective numerical strength in the electoral college – the national and provincial assemblies – the ruling coalition would be short of a vote or so to win a majority in the upper house and to be in a position to elect its nominee as the Senate chairman.

Apparently, this could be primary reason that keeps driving the PTI to ensure an open ballot, come what may, so that none of its seats that it could win on the basis of its numerical strength slips away because of the use of money.

The tight numerical scenario being thrown up by the fresh elections will not enable either the PTI and its coalition partners or the opposition parties to have complete sway over the Senate in the next three years.

The ruling alliance will be in no position to conduct the law-making of its choice and will have to look to the opposition for the smooth sailing of its legislative agenda in an evenly divided upper house.

If it sticks to its old stand of not breaking bread with its parliamentary rivals, legislative business will become virtually impossible. However, there are indications that in view of its larger presence in the Senate, the governing coalition plans to carry out the legislation that it was unable to initiate since 2018 when it came to power at the Centre.