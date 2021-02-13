‘Valentine’s Day celebrations against Islamic values’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: TI ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has said the Valentine’s Day celebrations were in stark violation of moral, societal, cultural and civilisational norms of Islam, which undermine the very foundations of Muslim institution of family. He said the Western civilisation had destroyed the family structure in their own societies. It is part of the social engineering agenda of global secular elite, who wanted to make the majority of human beings rebellious to divine.