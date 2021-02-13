Stray dogs bite court staff, judge takes notice

SUKKUR: The District and Sessions Judge, Khairpur, has taken notice of the incident after stray dogs attacked three janitors in the court’s premises.

Reports said the stray dogs had bitten three janitors, identified as Ghulam Mustafa Sheikh, Ahmed Jaghirani and other, when they were carrying out their daily course at the District and Sessions Court. The victims have been shifted to the Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities, while the judge had also taken notice of the incident and ordered the police to register an FIR against the concerned staff of the Town Municipal Committee, Khairpur. The FIR was registered against CMO Zulfiqar Bhutto, and inspector municipal committee Khairpur, Wajid Ali. However, after the court had taken notice of the incident, about 12 to 15 staff of the TMC Khairpur launched a search operation with sticks to kill the dogs, who had allegedly bitten the court’s staff. The search operation failed.