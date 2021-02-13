National Women’s Day marked at Sindh University

SUKKUR: An awareness walk to mark the National Women’s Day on February 12 (Friday) was organised by the Institute of Gender Studies (IGS), University of Sindh. On the occasion, the vice-chancellor, SU, Prof Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, encouraged women to adopt a healthy lifestyle through acquiring higher studies, adding that to grab good positions in federal and provincial government posts, women should work hard during their studies. Using different examples, he showed how women are objectified and gender stereotypes are reinforced. “Culture is often equated with nature, and this is what keeps women confined to submissive roles,” he said.

At the juncture, director IGS, Dr Misbah Bibi said the day was meant for women and their empowerment, which highlighted the rights of the females and recognised their struggle. She said every girl should know about her rights and perform her role with responsibility. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ameer Ali Buriro appreciated the efforts of women in nation building, saying every social issue has one solution and that was meaningful education. He said over the few years, literacy rate had dropped to a great extent, and the government should work to facilitate students like the provision of scholarships and jobs after completing their higher studies.