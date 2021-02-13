100 acres of SALU land evacuated

SUKKUR: The revenue department, Khairpur, on Wednesday retrieved 100 acres of land of Shah Abdul Latif University, (SALU), Khairpur. The vice-chancellor, SALU, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto, had taken notice of illegal occupation of 100 acres of university’s land by the land mafia at Shadi Shaheed, and requested the deputy commissioner, Khairpur, to take action and retrieve SALU’s land. Reports said the revenue department, along with the local police and anti-encroachment force, had finally evacuated the university’s land.