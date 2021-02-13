Court summons TikTok star in Lahore

LAHORE: An Additional District and Sessions Court on Friday directed Tik Tok star Sandal Khattak to appear before the court in person in her petition against an inquiry by the FIA.

The court has directed Sandal to appear before the court by February 17 and record her statement.Sandal had moved the court to stop a Federal Investigation Agency inquiry against her.

In her petition, she had asked the court to stop the FIA investigation against her. She alleged that the FIA had been harassing her and requested the court that all documents pertaining to the investigation be brought before the court.

“I have not been told what the investigation is about. No reasons, allegations or details of the case have been shared with me,” the petition read.