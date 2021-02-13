Hindu Council slams smear campaign against Dr Ramesh

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) has reacted to ongoing character assassination campaign against its Patron-in-chief Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani and hinted to take legal action against people portraying themselves as minority representatives at the behest of the Evacuee Trust Properties Board (ETPB).

In a statement issued on Friday, the council said the patriotic Hindu community across the country values the selfless contributions of Dr Vankwani to ensure the protection of holy places. "The problems of the non-Muslim minority community in Pakistan are directly related to the incompetence of the ETPB," the statement said.

The council believes that the ETPB management is behind the character assassination campaign against Dr Vankwani. “To fulfil its vested interests, the ETPB management is trying to create mistrust among Hindu and Sikh communities under the cover of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbhandhak Committee (PSGPC) and other dubious organizations,” the statements said.

The PSGPC, according to the council, was established by the Evacuee Trust Property Board in 1999 and, therefore, its status is not more than a puppet institute under the direct control of the ETPB with no credibility among the Sikh community. "Even the ETPB management doesn't consider the PSGPC capable enough to look after the affairs related to the Kartarpur Corridor," the council said, adding that Sikh pilgrims have also reservations over managing the Kartarpur Corridor by the Project Management Unit of the ETPB.