12 more die of corona in Punjab

LAHORE: Around 12 patients died from corona while 484 new infections were confirmed in Punjab province during the last 24 hours. Besides five more people lost their lives in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi districts.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Punjab on Friday, the death toll reached 4,994, while confirmed cases reached 162,875 in the province.-

As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 12,955 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,076,591 in the province. Around 651 patients recovered during the last 24 hours which raised the number of total recovered persons to 150,638 in the province.

Muhammad Qasim adds from Rawalpindi: The number of patients being tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district is on a significant rise for the last four days as another 142 patients have been tested positive for the illness in the last 24 hours from the region showing the spread of the disease is getting faster once again.The virus claimed another five lives from the twin cities in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 1,096. The number of patients being tested positive from the region is showing a continuous decline for the last two months.