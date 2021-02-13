New Pakistan’s dream being materialised: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the dream of a new and prosperous Pakistan is being transformed into reality under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, as the country is fast moving forward.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said political opponents would be left behind as their conspiracies had been thwarted. The past rulers devastated the country and wreaked havoc on the economy.

The chief minister regretted that the institutions were weakened in the past for the sake of personal interest, while national interests and public needs were neglected in policies formulation.

Every child was under debt today due to the wrong policies of the past governments, as nothing was done for the welfare of the indigent strata, he said and added that the government had to make difficult decisions to rectify institutional discrepancies.

He said it was sanguine that decisions were being taken in the larger interest of the country and to attend to public needs. The chief minister said that the needs and requirements of every district had been identified and a separate development package was being devised for every city in consultation with the parliamentarians concerned.

He reiterated that every citizen would be provided free medical facilities in the province under universal health coverage by December 2021. It was the flagship initiative as the PTI government was committed to serving every citizen, he continued.

Alongside, the CM added that an agreement had been signed with NESPAK for a feasible study of dams over 13 hilly areas to store the hill-torrents' gushing water in tribal areas of Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan.

The government has provided Rs1.25 billion for the purpose, he added. Giving details, he said four intermediate dams would be constructed in Koh-e-Sulaiman area to irrigate more than 2 lakh acre land.

The pilot project would be started in the month of June as water reservoirs would be constructed in the areas of Hathi Morr, Jalebi Morr, Khar Munroe and Thalang in the first phase, he added.

The CM said that the network of shelter homes and almonries had been established to facilitate the people, while the scope of almonries was being expanded to remote areas as the impecunious stratum deserved special attention of society. The PTI government was strong supporter of the disfranchised segments and the responsibility of the welfare of the homeless persons would be fulfilled, concluded the chief minister.