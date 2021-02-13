ANP says leaked video exposes PTI’s corruption mantra

NOWSHERA: The Awami National Party (ANP) said on Friday that the ones creating hue and cry about corruption were themselves involved in the selling and buying of votes in the last Senate election.

Addressing a gathering here, ANP provincial head Aimal Wali Khan said that the leaked video had exposed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, who leveled allegations of corruption against others.

He said that his party would actively participate in the upcoming Senate election and would not leave the field open for the PTI government. The ANP leader said that his party had fielded its own candidate for the by-election being held for the provincial assembly constituency PK-63. The ANP would not rest until the Pakhtuns were given their due rights, he went on to add. Aimal Wali said that the prevailing circumstances demanded the Pakhtuns to forge unity in their ranks. He alleged that the public mandate was stolen in the 2018 general election.