Summary sent to Punjab cabinet for lifting ban on cops recruitment

LAHORE: The Home Department, on Friday, has sent a summary to the Cabinet Committee on Finance and Business regarding the lifting of the ban on recruitment of constables in the Punjab Police. The Home Department said the notification would be issued after the Cabinet approves the summary. Punjab Police plans to recruit constables in all districts of the province if recruitment is allowed.