close
Sat Feb 13, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 13, 2021

Summary sent to Punjab cabinet for lifting ban on cops recruitment

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 13, 2021

LAHORE: The Home Department, on Friday, has sent a summary to the Cabinet Committee on Finance and Business regarding the lifting of the ban on recruitment of constables in the Punjab Police. The Home Department said the notification would be issued after the Cabinet approves the summary. Punjab Police plans to recruit constables in all districts of the province if recruitment is allowed.

Latest News

More From Pakistan