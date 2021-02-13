close
Sat Feb 13, 2021
February 13, 2021

Seven injured as train hits rickshaw

National

February 13, 2021

LAHORE: Seven students were injured when a train hit a rickshaw at a railway crossing in Raiwind on Friday. According to details, the victim students were riding a motorcycle rickshaw and when the rickshaw tried to cross railway crossing in Raiwind, a train hit the rickshaw.

As a result of collision, the vehicle was badly damaged and seven students were injured. They were shifted to hospital. Meanwhile, the nearby people staged protests against the station master and blocked the road.

