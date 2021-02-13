Seven injured as train hits rickshaw

LAHORE: Seven students were injured when a train hit a rickshaw at a railway crossing in Raiwind on Friday. According to details, the victim students were riding a motorcycle rickshaw and when the rickshaw tried to cross railway crossing in Raiwind, a train hit the rickshaw.

As a result of collision, the vehicle was badly damaged and seven students were injured. They were shifted to hospital. Meanwhile, the nearby people staged protests against the station master and blocked the road.