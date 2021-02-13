Punjab Police squad to feature in March 23 parade

LAHORE: A 400-member squad of policemen from Punjab will participate in national parade on March 23. DIG Salman Sultan Rana, here Friday, said that this is for the first time that Punjab Police will be part of the parade. An SP rank officer will be leading the squad.

He said that the squad officials have completed 36 weeks course. The efficient members, who have completed the training, will be part of the squad. The officers of SP and DSP ranks will also be part of the squad. He added that the squad members will move to Islamabad on February 14 to take part in pre-parade training.