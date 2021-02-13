Past rulers devastated economy: Punjab CM

LAHORE: The past rulers left no stone unturned to devastate the country by playing havoc with the economy.

This was stated by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in a statement issued here on Friday. The CM regretted that the institutions were weakened in the past for the sake of personal interests while national interests and public needs were neglected in policies formulation.

Every child is indebted today due to the wrong policies of the past governments as nothing was done for the welfare of the indigent strata, he said. The incumbent government has to make difficult decisions to rectify institutional discrepancies, the CM maintained.

He said a good future is knocking at the doors as Pakistan is fast moving towards its real destination. The dream of a new and prosperous Pakistan is being transformed under the leadership of PM Imran Khan. The country will move forward and political opponents will be left behind as their conspiracies have been frustrated.

The CM stated that the needs and requirements of every district have been identified and a separate development package is being devised for every city in consultation with the parliamentarians concerned. He reiterated that every citizen will be provided free medical facilities in the province under universal health coverage by December 2021. It is a flagship initiative as the PTI government is committed to serving every citizen while fulfilling every decision made with the people. He said an agreement has been signed with the NESPAK for a feasible study of dams over 13 hilly areas to store the hill torrents' gushing water in the tribal areas of Rajanpur and DG Khan.

The government has provided a sum of 1.25 billion rupees for this purpose, he said, adding that four intermediate dams will be constructed in the Koh-e-Suleman area to irrigate more than 2 lack acres of land. The pilot project will be started in the month of June as water reservoirs will be constructed in the areas of Hathi Morr, Jalebi Morr, Khar Munroe and Thalang in the first phase.