Two days not enough to file papers for Senate polls: PPP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) expressed reservations about the Senate election schedule, saying that two days are not enough to file nomination papers.

In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari urged him to take measures to facilitate candidates because the exercise and formalities to apply are complex and require an extensive period but the Election Commission of Pakistan has allowed only two days to them to file nomination papers.

Bukhari said that the award of tickets to party candidates was an extensive exercise which included inviting applications from all over Pakistan, scrutiny of candidates, interviews, opening of their new bank accounts, detail of their employment and travel history while finalising the list of candidates by the parliamentary board of the party etc required a considerable time. “Therefore, it is difficult for a federal party like the PPP, which has chapters all over the country, to finalise the list of candidates in a short time,” he wrote.

He said candidates feared to be out of the election due to non-completion of all formalities. A candidate is required to open a special bank account and due to international anti-money laundering requirements the procedure has been made very cumbersome and complicated which itself requires a separate set of documentation from the candidate," he elaborated.

Besides, a candidate also has to furnish details of his assets and liabilities, tax paid during the last three years, foreign travels, a detailed description of positions held in the past and a description of the employer and the nature of employment," he added.

In the situation, he said, a number of candidates face the risk of not being able to complete all formalities and thrown out of the contest. “This amounts to denial of fair opportunity to everyone and militates against the obligation of holding free and fair elections,” he added.