FBR initiates reforms in tax collection

In order to broaden the tax base, the FBR has gathered data from different utility agencies and other departments for having 360 degrees of taxpayers.

According to the FBR statement issued on Friday, in line with the vision of the prime minister as part of its reforms agenda, the FBR has placed a lot of focus on the facilitation of taxpayers, reducing human interaction, simplification of tax statutes and tax filing procedures through automation, integrity management, enforcement of tax code and policy measures to boost revenue and promote exports through increase in business activity, speedy payment of refunds and drawbacks and better service delivery.

As a result of this reform process, significant improvement has been seen. The FBR has exceeded the seven-month revenue target for FY 2020-21 by collecting Rs2,570 billion against the target of Rs2,550 billion. This target has been achieved despite the issuance of 80% more refunds in comparison with the same period last FY (Rs129 billion vs Rs69 billion for the last year). This has helped the business community in reducing cost of doing business and providing working capital for investment.

The FBR has designed simplified income tax returns for individuals and small & medium enterprises (with turnover less than Rs10m). Auto-calculation and phase 1 of pre-filling of some information has been enabled for individual taxpayers.

The Phase 1 of automated income tax refunds has been enabled. The capability to file appeals through the system has been provided via the e-Appeals module. Automation of Sales Tax refunds via FASTER has been further improved. Similarly, the processing and payment of export duty drawbacks have also been automated.

To broaden the tax base, data from the financial services sector, telcos, utility companies, provincial revenue authorities, local development authorities, provincial excise & taxation authorities, local housing authorities, Securities & Exchange Commission, NADRA, and Federal Investigation Agency is being received and integrated to provide a full 360 degree view of all taxpayers. A dedicated portal (Maloomat TaxRay) has been launched for taxpayers to view what information the FBR holds about them. Moreover, the systems used for Prosecution, Appellate, and Alternate Dispute Resolution systems have been strengthened, revitalized, and automated. Additionally, on the Customs side, the anti-smuggling and confiscation of goods portal has been enabled for data collection and analysis.

Another positive development has been seen in the number of duty drawback claims processed via Automated Export Duty Drawback payment system. Since its official launch in end-December (as of 15 January 2021), 74pc of all claims (55,790 out of 75,345) have been automated whilst 71pc of amount has been remitted.