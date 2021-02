Trump can’t run again, says former UN envoy Nikki Haley

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump cannot run for the presidency again and Republicans were wrong to support his campaign to reverse the 2020 election results, his former ambassador to the UN and a longtime loyalist Nikki Haley said in an interview published on Friday.

Haley, a fervent backer of the ex-president now on trial in the Senate for encouraging insurrection, told Politico Magazine that she is "deeply disturbed" by what has happened to Trump since his election defeat to Joe Biden.

"He’s not going to run for federal office again," Haley, who served as Trump’s envoy to the United Nations from 2017-2018, said. The former South Carolina governor dismissed speculation that, to avenge his defeat and second impeachment, Trump will return to seek the presidency in 2024.

"I don’t think he’s going to be in the picture," she said. "I don’t think he can. He’s fallen so far." Haley also criticised the Republican Party for supporting Trump’s campaign to reverse the election, which led to the shocking January 6 attack on Congress by his supporters. "We need to acknowledge he let us down," she told Politico.