Minister admires martyred soldiers

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Revenue Col (r) Malik Muhammad Anwar, while paying rich tributes to the soldiers of the security forces who embraced martyrdom in South Waziristan, said that Pakistan Army has been constantly fighting against the enemies for foiling their nefarious designs. He maintained that the sacrifices rendered by the brave sons of the soil would never go waste as they are our real heroes.