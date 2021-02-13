close
Sat Feb 13, 2021
Our Correspondent
February 13, 2021

Minister admires martyred soldiers

Lahore

Our Correspondent
February 13, 2021

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Revenue Col (r) Malik Muhammad Anwar, while paying rich tributes to the soldiers of the security forces who embraced martyrdom in South Waziristan, said that Pakistan Army has been constantly fighting against the enemies for foiling their nefarious designs. He maintained that the sacrifices rendered by the brave sons of the soil would never go waste as they are our real heroes.

