MoU signed on free vocational training

LAHORE:Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Department has signed an MoU under public private partnership to pave way for free vocational training for 10,000 persons.

This agreement was reached between Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal (SW&BM) department and private organisations here Friday. Provincial Minister for SW&BM Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari shared details of MoU in a press conference held at DGPR.

Director General SW&BM Shahid Niaz, Punjab Skills Development Fund CEO Jawad Khan, Chairman Aman Tech Ali Faraz and CEO Wadhan Foundation Hammad Mansoor were also present during the press conference.

Women's Role highlighted: Government College University (GCU) hosted a seminar to celebrate the International Day of Women's Role in Science and Technology on Friday. The seminar was organised under the banner of Ravian Forensic Society and Dunnicliff Chemical Society.

GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi chaired the seminar which was addressed by Dr Farhat Yasmin from UET Lahore, Dr Sammia Shahid from UMT Lahore and Dr Shaghraf from Curtin University Australia.