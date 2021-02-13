Seven injured as train hits rickshaw

LAHORE:Seven students were injured when a train hit a rickshaw at a railway crossing in Raiwind on Friday.

According to details, the victim students were riding a motorcycle rickshaw and when the rickshaw tried to cross railway crossing in Raiwind, a train hit the rickshaw. As a result of collision, the vehicle was badly damaged and seven students were injured.

They were shifted to hospital. Meanwhile, the nearby people staged protests against the station master and blocked the road.

Cop dies in road accident: A police constable died in a road traffic accident in the Kahna area Friday. The victim identified as Qasim, a resident of Kasur, was deputed at Chuhng Training School.

On the day of the incident, he was riding a bike and travelling home. As he reached near Kahna Kacha, a speeding bus hit him and the victim received fatal injuries. He was shifted to hospital where he died.

Body found: The body of a 30-year old unidentified man was recovered from the Bhatti Gate police limits on Friday. A passerby spotted the victim lying in an unconscious condition on a roadside and informed police.

A police team reached the spot on information and shifted the victim to hospital where he died. Police said that the victim looked like a drug addict and might have died because of drug overuse. Police removed the body to morgue.