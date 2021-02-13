PU exams roll number slips issued

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department has issued roll number slips of MA/MSc Part 1 Annual Examinations 2020 starting March 05. According to a PU spokesperson, regular candidates can get roll number slips from their respective colleges while private and late college candidates can download slips from PU’s official website wwww.pu.edu.pk.

PhDs: Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to five of its students. Asad Zubair has been awarded PhD in the subject of Mathematics after approval of his thesis, Neelam Pery in the subject of Chemistry after approval of her thesis, Sayida Asma Dilshad in the subject of Education after approval of her thesis, Asima Hameed in the subject of Chemistry after approval of her thesis and Muhammad Ameen in the subject of Zoology after approval of his thesis .

Book published: A new book describing Quranic principles for solving modern day problems has been published. Penned by noted Islamic scholar Muhammad Bilal Lakhani, the book titled “Ikkisween Sadi Key Modern Musalman Ki Shakhsiyat Sazi key Sunehrey Usool” (golden principles for personality development of modern Muslim of 21st century) contains over 100 chapters.

UVAS: University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) has started working on the construction of the “Baoo Arif Residential Block” on its City Campus.

According to a press release in recognition of his outstanding services for the UVAS employees, the university named the new block after former president of Non-Teaching Staff Association (NTSA) late Muhammad Arif, who died on November 20, 2020. UVAS Vice-Chancellor Dr Nasim Ahmad along with Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Masood Rabbani performed the ground-breaking of the residential block. This project will cost approximately Rs35 million and it will be completed in one year. The residential block will be comprised of on 24 houses.