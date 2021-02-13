History-revealing books discussed in ThinkFest

LAHORE:Day two of the Afkar-e-Taza ThinkFest started with the book talk by author Diana Darke on her new book, ‘Stealing from the Saracens: How Islamic Architecture Shaped Europe,’ in conversation with architect Raza Al Dada.

According to a press release, Darke started by pointing out that her title was a bit mischievous: ‘Saracens means those who steal, and so the book is about stealing from those the West called thieves in the first place’ she said. She then exclaimed that there is a lot and misinformation and confusion regarding the architectural styles which rose to prominence in the Middle Ages in Europe.

She showed slides of early Christian churches where their architectural designs were transmitted to the West through the Islamic world, an example of which was the St. Simeon Basilica in northern Syria.

Darke then talked about the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus and reminded the audience that it was initially a church, which was then shared between Christians and Muslims after the Islamic conquest, and that only later did it purely become a mosque.

‘However, what is interesting to note is the blended style used in the mosque, which shows its mixed heritage,’ she said. ‘There were certainly lots of Byzantine craftsmen used by the Umayyad’s since they were the best available at that time,’ she underscored.

Darke then pointed out how a map made in the 10th century showing the Dome of the Rock in the centre of Jerusalem, led the architecture of the Dome being copied throughout Europe. ‘Even the US capitol building dome is inspired by it,’ she noted.

The second session at the ThinkFest was on the new book by Prof Anjuli Raza Kolb from University of Toronto, Epidemic Empire, who was in conversation with Prof Azra Raza from Columbia University. The talk focused on how poetry and metaphor inform public health.

Speaking on her book ‘The First Cell’ Prof Azra Raza talked about how the stories of her patients made her think about her own self, and led her to understand their pain through the medium of poetry.

Prof Anjuli then explained that her book is also a kind of a ‘memoir’ as she grew up in New York City post 9/11 when it seemed that the Muslim world was seen through an ‘epidemic lens’. Explaining the cover of her book, Anjuli stated that the cover was taken from a magazine in the 19th century, which showed a foreigner as a carrier of cholera coming onto American shores.

Lahore’s inclusion in global ‘places to love’ celebratedThe Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) Friday night organised a ceremony to celebrate Lahore’s place on the list of “52 Places to Love in 2021” at Wazir Khan Chowk, Delhi Gate, here.

The celebrations included folk songs of Fazal Jutt, dhool performance of Salamt Ali and Qawali by Lahore Sarangi School. Many notable personalities participated in the event to celebrate the city of love in 2021.

Giving opening remarks at the ceremony, WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari said that it was an exciting news for whole Lahore as the city had been placed on the list of 52 Places to Love in 2021 by The New York Times.

It will not only help boost tourism in the City but also improve the image of the country. "The list is a testimony to our efforts to bring back tourism to the City and it depicts the loving and warm culture of Lahore," Lashari concluded.