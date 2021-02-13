close
Sat Feb 13, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 13, 2021

12 more die from corona

Lahore

Around 12 patients died from corona while 484 new infections were confirmed in Punjab province during the last 24 hours. According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Punjab on Friday, the death toll reached 4,994, while confirmed cases reached 162,875 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 12,955 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,076,591 in the province.

