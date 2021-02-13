Faiz Conference today

LAHORE:Faiz Ahmed Faiz conference will be held in City today (Saturday). The event is being organised by Social Democratic Progressive Forum, Pakistan, led by Amar Lal, Dr Taimor Rehman, Hassan Nasir, Amjad Saleem Minhas and Ghulam Fatima.

The first session will be held on “Raj Karay Gi Khalq-e-Khuda“. It will be presided over by IA Rahman, Amar Lal, Rashid Rehman, Shahab Khatak and Dr Shahid Hassan. On the occasion, chief guests will be Dr Taimor Rahman, Ghulam Fatima, Dr Ashraf Nizami, Amjad Saleem, Shakil Waheedullah, Mukhtiar Chulgrie and Zahoor Joya.

The speakers and participants from across the country are participating in it. In second session, Faiz poetry under slogan Raj Karay Gi Khalk-e-Khuda will be held and it will be presided over by Dr Javed Bashir Jan, Ashraf Rizvi, Munawar Sultana, Tanweer Ahmed Khan, Ghulam Husain, Rubina Rajpoot and Tasleem Kosar.

Prominent poets and writers will also be present on the occasion. The third session of the event is being organised by Lal band musical group led by Dr Taimor Rehman. The event is being held in the honour of Faiz Ahmed Faiz. His politics, poetry, struggle for revolutionary movement will be discussed.