CCPC aimed to strengthen public trust in police: minister

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat has said that the Citizens Centric Policing Conference (CCPC) was an effort of Punjab Police whose recommendations would provide relief to the common people of the province on priority basis and strengthen the atmosphere of trust between the police and the citizens. He was addressing as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of CCPC held at Punjab Police Officers Mess Lahore on Friday.

Raja Basharat said that for the first time Punjab Police had taken such a practical step for the convenience of the citizens instead of amending the law or demanding resources from government.

He said that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Chief Minister of Punjab, practical steps of people-friendly policing would further improve the process of police service delivery and the people of the province would equally benefit from these facilities.

Basharat said that the Punjab government was ready to extend all possible cooperation to upgrade the Police Act 1934 while the supervisory officers will have to play their role more diligently and efficiently in providing services to the people and controlling crime.

In his address, IG Punjab said that Punjab Police should be given crime-fighting. A detailed roadmap has been drawn up for the transformation of the Police force into Police service, according to which the Punjab Police, while remaining within its jurisdiction, would take immediate practical steps to implement whatever it can for Citizen-Centric Policing, including convenience, service and protection of citizens.

He further said that an action plan has also been formulated to strengthen the identity of Punjab Police as a people-friendly police force.

Punjab Police had been setting up new programmes in the style of Service Centers, Special Initiative Police Stations and Women Safety App for the convenience of the citizens while special attention would be paid to monitoring and inspection to maintain the usefulness of these projects.

