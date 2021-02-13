Town committees with population of less than 50,000 abolished

LAHORE:The Punjab Local Government and Community Development (PLGCD) issued a notification abolishing 149 town committees having population of less than 50,000 and merging them into respective tehsil councils on Friday. According to the notification, local areas of the abolished town committees demarcated under Section 8 of the PLGA, 2019 notification established for the respective districts would be treated as parts of respective tehsil councils in the districts.