Two Ukrainian soldiers killed in clashes with separatists

KIEV: Two Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in clashes with Russian-backed separatists, the military said on Friday, testing a ceasefire brokered last year that had brought relative calm to the simmering conflict.

Ukraine has been fighting separatists backed by Russia in the eastern Donetsk and Lugansk regions since 2014 following Moscow’s annexation of the Crimean peninsula. The conflict was at the centre of a diplomatic spat at the United Nations on Thursday when Western countries claimed that Russia was blocking efforts to end the fighting.

Ukraine’s defence ministry said one soldier was killed on Thursday by heavy machine gun fire near the village of Novomykhaylivka southwest of Donetsk, the separatists’ de facto capital. In a separate incident the same day, another soldier was shot dead by sniper fire near Zaytseve, also in the Donetsk region, the ministry said on its website.

The announcement brings to nine the number of servicemen killed since Kiev agreed a ceasefire with the breakaway regions in July last year. Kiev has repeatedly accused Moscow and the separatists of undermining the truce, and on Thursday President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a visit to the frontline that separatist attacks had increased recently.

"We understand that in general, it’s only our side that thinks the ceasefire is necessary," Zelensky said during the visit, which included diplomats from several Western countries.