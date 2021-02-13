Navalny back in Moscow court on defamation charges

MOSCOW: Russia’s main Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was back in court on Friday for allegedly defaming a World War II veteran, after being ordered to prison in another case that sparked global outrage and mass protests in his country.

The hearing came a little over one week after the 44-year-old opposition leader, a persistent thorn in President Vladimir Putin’s flesh, was sentenced to serve nearly three years in jail. The anti-corruption campaigner appeared in a glass cage for defendants at Moscow’s Babushkinsky district court wearing his trademark blue hoodie.

Navalny is accused of describing people who appeared in a video -- including the 94-year-old veteran -- promoting constitutional reforms backed by the Kremlin as "the shame of the country" and "traitors" last June.