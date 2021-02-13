About twenty years ago, when we were building our house in DHA, Phase 4, the permission for construction was given to the applicants when they gave an undertaking that they will accept water bills based on the to-be-installed water metre reading. Twenty years have passed and there is no sign of a water metre. The Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) is collecting water charges without providing water. It is time CBC/DHA authorities started installing water metres. DHA residents have been deprived of water lines for many years now and have to rely on tankers to meet their households’ water needs. The government should take all the necessary steps needed to complete the K-IV water project. We can only hope that after the successful completion of these projects, residents will finally have water in taps. There are some influential people and some lucky residents whose houses are near CBC valves. They have access to plenty of water for maintaining lush green lawns and gardens and some even have indoor swimming pools at the cost of people like us who rely entirely on unclean water from the tanker mafia. Once water metres are installed, such people will think twice before wasting water.

A G Habib

Karachi