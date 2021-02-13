Teen stabbed to death in London

LONDON: A teenager has been stabbed to death during a fight near a Tube station in south-west London.

Police were called at just before 7pm on Thursday to reports of a fight between three men in Parsons Green, according to the Met. Officers attended the scene along with London Ambulance Service colleagues but a 19-year-old was pronounced dead.

A second male, also in his late teens, has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The third male had left the scene before police officers arrived.

Parsons Green station and some surrounding roads have been closed and a crime scene is in place. A murder investigation has been launched and police are making inquiries to establish the next of kin. A post mortem will be carried out in due course.

The Met said: “Inquiries are continuing. There have been no arrests.” A Section 60 was put in place until 6am on Friday covering postcodes SW3, SW6, SW10. Local MP Greg Hands described the situation as “truly awful”, saying his thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim.

A resident living metres away from the scene said she feels “shocked” the incident happened in her “very quiet” neighbourhood. The resident, who wanted to be known only by her first name, Elpida, said: “It’s shocking, not just that it’s an awful thing to happen to a young boy, but also it doesn’t happen here — it’s a very, very quiet area so it’s extremely unusual. That’s why it’s so shocking.”