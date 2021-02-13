4 soldiers martyred thwarting terror attack in South Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: Four soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom while thwarting a terrorists’ fire raid on a security forces post in the Makeen area of South Waziristan late Thursday night. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a brief statement, said the troops responded promptly and killed four terrorists in response to the attack.

During the exchange of fire, four soldiers had embraced Shahadat (martyrdom), and were identified as Lance Naik Imran Ali, Sepoy Atif Jahangir, Sepoy Anees ur Rehman and Sepoy Aziz. The ISPR added that the area’s sanitisation from the terrorists was in progress.