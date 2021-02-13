Bajwa praises Britain for help in fight against Covid

RAWALPINDI: British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner on Friday called on Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, who thanked him for the United Kingdom’s assistance to Pakistan in the fight against Covid-19.

The High Commissioner called on the Army chief at the General Headquarters. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation and the Afghan peace process were discussed, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The Army chief on the occasion thanked the high commissioner for the United Kingdom’s assistance to Pakistan in the fight against Covid-19.