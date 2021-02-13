Pakistan approves China’s CanSino jab for emergency use

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) on Friday approved a second Chinese-developed coronavirus vaccine from CanSino Biologics for emergency use, Geo News reported.

CanSino’s single-dose vaccine is about 75 per cent effective, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said on Monday, referring to data from clinical trials in the country. Pakistan is the second country to approve CanSino’s vaccine. The first was Mexico.

Dr Sultan had said on Twitter that according to the vaccine’s phase-three trial data, it has turned out to be 74.8 per cent effective against the virus, while it also showed 100 per cent effectiveness in preventing severe disease.

Further citing the Independent Data Monitoring Committee’s report, he said that in multiple countries, the vaccine was 65.7 per cent and 90.98 per cent effective in preventing symptomatic cases and severe diseases, respectively. He also said the IDMC did not report any “serious safety concerns” and that the data included as many as 30,000 participants and 101 people who had tested positive for coronavirus.

It comes as Pakistan’s active infections stood at 29,981 after 1,270 people tested positive and 1,481 people recovered in the 24-hour-period leading to Friday. Thirty-three corona patients died in the same period, according to the National Command and Operation Centre.