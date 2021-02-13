PTI to field Hafeez, Sania in Senate elections

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Hafeez Sheikh, the government’s economy tsar, and Sania Nishtar, the woman responsible for steering the government’s ambitious welfare programmes under the Ehsaas umbrella are among those who the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will field in the Senate election on March 3.

Their names were announced by Science and Technology minister Fawad Chaudhry, who said the party has finalised the names of its candidates for most of the Senate seats.

In a series of tweets, Chaudhry said Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Fauzia Arshad have been finalised as PTI candidates from Islamabad. Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda—who is already a member of National Assembly, will contest the Senate election from Sindh while Saifullah Abro will be the PTI candidate on the technocrat seat.

The name of Abdul Qadir from Balochistan has been finalised while Saifullah Niazi, Dr Zarqa and Barrister Ali Zafar will be the candidates from Punjab. The federal minister revealed that from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the names of Senator Shibli Faraz, Mohsin Aziz, Dost Mohammad, Sania Nishtar and Farzana have been included in the final list while the remaining seats will be announced later.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has issued tickets to 14 of its candidates, including Sherry Rehman and Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla ahead of the upcoming Senate polls, according to a statement issued on Friday by the Bilawal House.

According to the statement, the PPP has issued tickets to Taj Haider, Shahadat Awan, and Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar, apart from Mandviwalla and Rehman for Sindh’s general seats.

For the technocrat seat, tickets were issued to Farooq H Naek, Karim Ahmed Khawaja, and Shahadat Awan, whereas Palwasha Khan, Khairunisa Mughal, and Rukhsana Shah for the women’s seat.

In addition, PPP has issued ticket to Azeem-ul-Haq Minhas in Punjab and Senator Farhatullah Babar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the latter of whom was a joint candidate with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Similarly, the PPP proposed former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani as its joint candidate with the PDM from Islamabad, the Bilawal House statement read. However, PDM chief Fazlur Rehman said Gillani is not the PDM’s joint candidate, insisting he had nothing against the former premier.

Meanwhile, candidates began filing their nomination papers with returning officers to stand in the election on vacant seats of the Senate which will be held on March 3. The polling will be held on 48 seats, two in Islamabad, 11 each in Punjab and Sindh, and 12 each in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, that will fall vacant on the expiration of the term of the members.