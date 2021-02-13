PHA involving citizens in Green City campaign

Rawalpindi : The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi have started the process of involving citizens and institutions in the campaign to make Rawalpindi Green City and city parks natural green, says a press release.

In this regard, PHA Rawalpindi Vice Chairman Malik Abid Hussain along with DG Zaheer Anwar Jappa and Prof. Chaudhry Muhammad Akram inaugurated the tree planting campaign on Rashid Minhas Road near Rawalpindi Courts in collaboration with a private College and students. The participants also took out a walk to highlight the need and importance of tree plantation among the citizens. Participants of the walk highlighted the importance and need for tree plantation through displaying banners and placards inscribed on with the slogans.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chairman PHA Malik Abid Hussain said that trees and plants are the guarantors of our physical nourishment and health. “These are the natural air filters to clean up hazardous elements from our environment which are essential to improving public health, but unfortunately the proportion of trees and humans is not what it should be”, he added saying the environmental pollution is continue to increasing.