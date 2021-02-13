Embroidery exhibition today

Islamabad : The Behbud Association, Pindi/Islamabad, in collaboration with Serena Hotel is holding a two-day exhibition of hand embroideries and needlework. The exhibition will be held on February 13th & 14th from 11:00 am. - 05:00pm and is open for all.

The exhibition is being held to celebrate the home based workers who hold needle and thread and create beautiful items of fashion and household linen for public, or as gifts to send to friends and family both here and abroad. In these troubling times public support will mean a great deal to those who really need it.

Behbud is a non-profit organization working to improve the lives of less privileged women and children and is run solely by volunteers.

The organisers have asked the visitors to follow standard operating procedures against coronavirus and use gate No 1 for entrance.