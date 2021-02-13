CDA to take action against agro farms

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to take action against influential residents of agro farms of Islamabad.

The administration of the CDA has completed preparations for a mega operation against agro farms. In the first phase more than 80 owners of agro farms have been served the notices for violating the allotment.

The said owners have been directed either to demolish the illegal constructions or regularize them within the time period of 15 days. CDA has completed the survey of all the agro farms.

According to details, CDA allotted the agro farms for providing citizens fresh vegetables, fruits, and poultry. In the allotment letters of the said agro farms the authority gave permission of covered areas for constructed building in the farms. However, the CDA board approved 9,500sq ft covered area for agro-farms in 2017. According to CDA’s bylaws, the building covering an area of more than 9500 sq ft were supposed to either demolish or regularize 9500 sq ft to 12500 sq ft covered area after submitting the fine to CDA. Whereas, the directions were issued to demolish the covered area more than 2500 sq ft. But, a number of owners of agro farms are still violating the set limit for covered areas.

They neither demolished their illegal constructions nor regularized them. The department of building control of CDA has completed the survey of agro farms and notices have been served to the owners of agro farms who are found doing violations.

According to the survey, more than 80 owners are currently committing violations. CDA has given theme notice to demolish or regularise their buildings within 15 days. After the said period CDA will demolish their buildings and strict action will be taken against them. Allotments of said owners will also be dismissed.