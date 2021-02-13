5 COVID-19 deaths, 142 new cases

Rawalpindi : The number of patients being tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district is on a significant rise for the last four days as another 142 patients have been tested positive for the illness in the last 24 hours from the region showing the spread of the disease is getting faster once again.

The virus claimed another five lives from the twin cities in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 1096. It is worth mentioning here that the number of patients being tested positive from the region had been showing a continuous decline for the last two months but in the last four days, the number has started registering an upward trend.

The scenario is hinting towards a similar situation the population witnessed in September 2020 after reopening of educational institutions when the average number of patients being tested positive per day from the region jumped to around 500 within two months after reopening of schools, colleges, universities, and business setups.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that from February 1 to February 8, a total of 741 patients were tested positive from ICT and Rawalpindi combined at an average of fewer than 93 patients per day while in the last three days, 379 new patients have so far been reported from the region making an average of over 126 cases per day.

Many health experts believe that the government has once again taken the decision of reopening educational institutions in haste as it did in September. A spike in the number of COVID-19 cases cannot be ruled out in the coming days. Experts say that the educational institutions should have been reopened after proper control on the spread of coronavirus. The government should have waited for another one month or so, they say.

The virus has claimed two more lives from ICT in the last 24 hours and three from Rawalpindi district while 122 new patients have been reported from the federal capital and 20 from Rawalpindi. To date, a total of 55,107 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities including 42,401 from ICT and 12,706 from Rawalpindi.

A total of 40,599 patients from ICT have recovered from the illness and 11,896 from Rawalpindi while the number of active cases of the disease has jumped to 1,319 in the federal capital and 197 in Rawalpindi. To date, a total of 483 patients from ICT have lost lives due to the illness while 613 from Rawalpindi have died of COVID-19.

According to the district health office Rawalpindi, a total of 39 confirmed patients were admitted to the healthcare facilities in the district while 158 were in home isolation on Friday.