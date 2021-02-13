Pak juniors training camp starts in Karachi today

KARACHI: A total of 14 juniors reported here at Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium on Friday and will start their training from Saturday (morning), their head coach Olympian Danish Kaleem told ‘The News’.

PHF has organised the training camp for the juniors in Karachi from Feb 12-23.

Danish said that the training camp had only 14 players because of fears of spread of COVID-19.

There will be two sessions daily. Both physical fitness and skill training will be focused during the camp.

Danish said the training camp of juniors was being organised after a big gap, but the players had been playing domestic events, including the national championship. “Therefore, they are in great shape, physically fit and in tremendous form,” he said.

It may be noted that the juniors’ training camp could not be held on regular basis because of financial constraints, international cricket matches, PSL and COVID-19.

Pakistan are preparing for Junior Asia Cup 2021 which is to be held in Bangladesh from July 1-10.

“It is an important event for us as it is the qualifying round for Junior Hockey World Cup,” he said.

“We have enough time to train our boys keeping in mind the strength of other Asian teams like Japan, India, Korea and Malaysia,” he added.

He said that individual training for each player would be focused during the initial period. “Gradually we will move to team game,” he added.

He said that next group of players would replace the current one after 12 days.

PHF has called the following to the camp: Rana Waheed (WAPDA), Moin Shakeel (Sui Southern), Gazanfar Ali (Sui Southern), Waqar Ali (Goalkeeper, WAPDA), Mohsin Khan (PAF), Umair (Mari Patroleum), Aqeel (Mari Pateroleum), Abdullah (Goalkeeper, Mari Pateroleium), Ramzan Khan (WAPDA), Mohibullah (WAPDA), Murtaza Yaqoob, Mari Pateroleum), Muhammad Anjum (WAPDA), Hanan Shahid (Lahore), and Ali Raza ( Faisalabad).

Olympian Sameer Hussain will be the coach of Pakistan juniors.